Argentina Allows Entry of Chilean, Brazilian Tourists By Land

On Monday, after 16 weeks of continuous decline in the daily number of COVID-19 cases, Argentina authorized the entry of Chilean and Brazilian tourists by land to the provinces of Mendoza and Misiones.

President Alberto Fernandez’s administration will carry out this "pilot test" until Thursday, ahead of the opening of all land borders on Oct 1. Until then, Brazilian citizens shall enter Argentine territory through the Tancredo Neves land crossing in Misiones, and Chilean tourists shall arrive through the Liberators international pass in Mendoza.

Tourists must have been fully immunized against COVID-19 at least 14 days before their arrival in Argentina. They mush also present a negative PCR test carried out within the previous 72 hours, and carry out an antigen test on arrival.

If travelers are not infected, they will be exempt from quarantine and will have to perform a PCR test between the fifth and seventh day after their arrival. Tourists who test positive to COVID-19, on the other hand, must remain isolated in public facilities.

Argentina has received 549,600 doses of AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccines donated by Canada under the COVAX Facility.



We thank @JustinTrudeau and @CanadaFP for their commitment to equitable vaccine access.



���������� pic.twitter.com/FWdElsx6l7 — Argentina MFA ���� (@ArgentinaMFA) September 28, 2021

The Fernandez administration announced that all tourists would be able to enter Argentina from Nov. 1 following the progress of the mass vaccination campaign, thanks to which 47,7 percent of the population have already been fully immunized against COVID-19.

As part of the government strategy to fight the economic recession, Argentina’s National Institute for Tourism Promotion (INPROTUR) presented the website Visit Argentina, which offers multimedia tools to tourists to plan their trip around the country.

"The website includes offers of tour packages for all tastes, recommendations of sites to visit, and guides to tour the national territory without getting lost," the INPROTUR Secretary Ricardo Sosa detailed. In the last 24 hours, Argentina registered 562 COVID-19 cases and 14 related deaths, which is its lowest number of coronavirus fatalities in the last six months.