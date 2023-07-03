    • Live
News > World

Israel's Large-Scale Military Operation in Jenin Leaves 8 Dead

  • Wounded Palestinian enters a hospital, July 3, 2023.

    Wounded Palestinian enters a hospital, July 3, 2023. | Photo: Twitter/ @enhawarnews

Published 3 July 2023
Opinion

As of Monday morning, the occupation forces had arrested some 20 Palestinians as part of their raids, centered on the refugee camp.

On Monday, the Israeli occupation forces launched a large-scale military strike early on the city of Jenin. So far, this offensive has left eight Palestinians dead and fifty wounded.

Dozens of armored vehicles backed by drones and helicopters stormed the city and the refugee camp, said Palestinian eyewitnesses, adding that airstrikes were carried out during the exchange of fire between Palestinian militants and Israeli soldiers.

Palestinian eyewitnesses said Israeli forces entered Jenin shortly after the airstrikes began, and armed clashes erupted between the soldiers and the Palestinian gunmen.

The attack on the city of Jenin is being carried out by over 1,000 Israeli soldiers, including combat troops and intelligence agents. As of Monday morning, the occupation forces had arrested some 20 Palestinians as part of their raids, centered on the refugee camp.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who held a meeting with Israeli security leaders on Sunday night, has been updated as the operation continued.

On Sunday, the Palestinian side slammed Netanyahu for his policy of motivating Israeli settlers to commit more crimes against the Palestinians.

"Netanyahu's boast of killing large numbers of Palestinians since the formation of his government motivates settlers to commit more of their crimes against our people," said the Palestinian Foreign Ministry.

Since January, over 175 Palestinians, including children and women, were killed by Israeli soldiers and settlers, according to official figures. 

Xinhua - EFE
by teleSUR/ JF
