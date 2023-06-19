Israeli Soldiers Kill 3 Palestinians in West Bank

Israeli army force backed by drones and helicopters stormed Jenin and the adjacent refugee camp. Snipers were stationed on the roofs of the high buildings that oversee the area.

On Monday, at least three Palestinians were killed and dozens injured by Israeli soldiers in the northern West Bank city of Jenin.

During clashes, Khaled Asa'she, 21, Ahmad Saqer, 15, and Qassam Abu Serreyeh, 29, were killed, and 29 Palestinians were injured, including six in serious condition.

Eyewitnesses said that an Israeli army force backed by drones and helicopters stormed the city and the adjacent refugee camp, and snipers were stationed on the roofs of the high buildings that oversee the area.

Fierce clashes broke out in the city and the refugee camp between dozens of Palestinians, including militants, and Israeli soldiers, they said, adding that intensive gunshots and explosions were heard in the area.

Watch: Israeli occupation snipers directly fire at journalists covering the continuing Israeli aggression on Jenin refugee camp. pic.twitter.com/CG8CWE9PIa — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) June 19, 2023

The soldiers opened fire at the Palestinians and threw percussion grenades and teargas canisters to disperse the Palestinians, who threw stones and opened fire at the soldiers.

Besides, an Israeli army bulldozer destroyed the major water pipe that supplies the Al-Jabriat neighborhood in the city, the witnesses said, adding that the refugee camp remained without electricity.

Jenin and its refugee camp were turned into a war zone after Israeli army helicopters fired several missiles amid the fierce clashes that went on between militants and Israeli soldiers.

Israel Radio reported that three Palestinians were killed as heavy clashes broke out between gunmen and Israeli troops in Jenin on Monday morning, adding that an Israeli helicopter gunship carried out rare strikes in the city in order to evacuate wounded soldiers from the battle zone after a vehicle was hit by an explosive device.