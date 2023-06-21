Norway Criticizes Israeli Settlement Construction in West Bank

Since the 1967 war, Israel has forcibly occupied Palestinian territories in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, which has generated permanent violent attacks against the Palestinians.

On Tuesday, the Norwegian government condemned the decision by the Israeli government to simplify the process of approving construction of new Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank.

"The international community stands united in its condemnation of the Israeli settlements. I strongly urge the Israeli authorities to halt and reverse settlement activity on occupied Palestinian land," Foreign Affairs Minister Anniken Huitfeldt said, adding that the recent Israeli policy would lead to blurring the administrative distinction between Israel and the occupied Palestinian territory.

"The increase in settlements is damaging for the possibility of resuming negotiations on a two-state solution and establishing a Palestinian state," said Huitfeldt.

She also condemned the recent Israeli attacks on civilians in the West Bank, saying it was heartbreaking when children were affected.

Israeli forces have raided Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank. The raid has killed several people, including a minor.



Israeli settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem is one of the thorny issues between the two sides, which forms an obstacle to direct peace negotiations.

During a weekly cabinet meeting on Sunday, the Israeli government authorized Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich to assume the main responsibility for settlement planning and construction in the West Bank, which will expedite the approval process.