Palestine Condemns Israeli Settlement Expansion in West Bank

The Israeli government's decision to accelerate the construction of settlements in the West Bank, is strongly condemned by Palestinians, the spokesman of the Palestinian presidency, Nabil Abu Rudeineh, said in statements to the press.

The spokesman said that the Palestinian leadership also rejects that the Israeli government has authorized Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich to be in charge of decision-making for settlement planning and construction.

"Any construction in the occupied territories is illegal, is rejected, and will be legally prosecuted everywhere," Abu Rudeineh said, noting that "Israel has violated international laws and signed agreements."

"Israel is playing with fire, whether on the issues of Jerusalem or settlements, despite being fully aware that these are Palestinian, Arab, and international red lines," Abu Rudeineh said, adding that "such behavior will lead to more tensions on the ground."

UN Middle East Envoy, Tor Wennesland, expresses deep concern over Israel's decision to change settlement planning in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem.



The move is expected to expedite settlement expansion, with over 4,000 housing units set to advance next week. pic.twitter.com/1CYdVB9VOF — Palestinian Return Centre (@prclondon) June 19, 2023

Abu Rudeineh blamed the United States for allowing Israel to "cross red lines." He said that "Israel cannot set up a single stone without a U.S. decision."

During a weekly cabinet meeting on Sunday, the Israeli government authorized pro-settlement Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich to assume primary responsibility for settlement planning and construction in the West Bank. Israel shortened the political approval process for settlement planning and construction, which had been in place for 25 years.

The Palestinian Islamist group Hamas condemned the move, stating that "settlement expansion projects will not give legitimacy to the occupation on our land and that our people will resist them with all available means."

Israel took control of the West Bank in 1967 and established dozens of settlements there. Most countries consider the settlements illegal violations of international law. Their presence is one of the core issues in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.