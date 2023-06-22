Israel Demolishes Palestinian Prisoner's Family Home in West Bank

Backed by armored vehicles and bulldozers, the Israeli occupation forces stormed Nablus to demolish a 130-square-meter apartment.

On Thursday predawn, the Israeli occupation forces blew up in Nablus the family home of a Palestinian prisoner Kamal Jouri, who is a member of the armed group called the Lions' Den and was arrested on February.

Israeli army forces, backed by armored vehicles and bulldozers, stormed the city to demolish his home. The 130-square-meter apartment was located on the second floor of a residential building and housed a family of five. .

Eyewitnesses said they heard a huge explosion, adding that before destroying the house, the soldiers evacuated the residents and asked them to stay away.

Fierce clashes broke out between dozens of Palestinians and the soldiers of the Israeli army forces, said the eyewitnesses, who added that the Palestinians threw stones at the soldiers, who fired teargas to disperse them.

Ahmad Jibril, head of the Ambulance and Emergency Department at the Red Crescent Society in Nablus, said the ambulance crew dealt with 165 cases of suffocation as a result of the toxic gas fired by the soldiers.

He added that a young man was injured in the foot by a gas bomb and an ambulance was also directly hit and damaged by a gas bomb.

On Thursday, Saudi Arabia expressed its "categorical rejection" of recent Israeli attacks on Palestinian villages in the occupied West Bank, in which at least one Palestinian was killed and dozens of homes and other property burned.

The Arab kingdom's Foreign Affairs Ministry also rejected "the actions of terror and intimidation against Palestinian civilians" and called for increasing international efforts to find a comprehensive and lasting solution to the Palestinian conflict.