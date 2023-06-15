Israeli Troops Kill Palestinian in Rafidiya Neighborhood

Young Khalil Yehya Anis was shot in the head during a raid carried out by the occupation forces.

On Thursday morning, Israeli troops shot and killed a Palestinian and injured two others in the city of Nablus in the West Bank.

The Palestinian Health Ministry identified the victim as 20-year-old Khalil Yehya Anis, who died from gunshot wounds in the head, and one of the other two Palestinians who were shot suffered critical injuries.

The Israeli military confirmed in a statement that their forces raided the Rafidiya neighborhood to demolish the home of Usama Tawil, who was arrested on Feb. 13 and charged with killing a soldier outside an Israeli settlement on Oct. 11, 2022.

Israel claims that its contentious practice of demolishing homes serves as a punitive measure and an effective deterrent to Palestinians' attacks, while critics argue that it amounts to an unlawful collective punishment that leaves the relatives of the assailants homeless.

In early 2005, Israel ceased to use the practice after a Defense Ministry committee concluded that it is ineffective. However, Israel resumed this controversial practice in 2015.

The Israeli-Palestinian conflict lives in 2023 its deadliest year since the Second Intifada (2000-05) in the West Bank and Israel. So far this year, the Israeli occupation forces have killed at least 125 Palestinians, including 21 minors.

Systematic violence against Palestinians has increased markedly since Benjamin Netanyahu took office supported by a coalition of far-right groups, which promote settler settlements on Palestinian territory.