China and Palestine Announce Strategic Partnership

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas announced the establishment of a strategic partnership between their countries during a meeting held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Wednesday.

"This decision will mark an important milestone in the history of bilateral relations," Xi said, ensuring the cooperation built on past achievements and "heralds a bright future."

The Chinese leader reiterated that his country is willing to "strengthen coordination and cooperation" to achieve an end to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Xi highlighted support for the "just cause" of the occupied people and the "restoration of their legitimate national rights."

He also mentioned that Beijing plans to take this opportunity "to fully promote friendly cooperation with Palestine in all fields."

"China and Palestine are close friends and good partners who trust and support each other," Xi stressed.

The meeting between the two leaders took place within the framework of the Palestinian president's official visit to China, where he will stay from June 13 to 16.

On Tuesday, the foreign affairs ministers Qin Gang (China) and Riyad al Malki (Palestine) held a meeting in which the Asian nation reaffirmed its commitment to finding a solution to the Middle East conflict by resuming peace talks.

