Israeli Occupation Forces Injure Two Palestinian Journalists

The Palestinian Journalists Syndicate will continue its efforts to prosecute "these criminal killers in the International Criminal Court."

On Thursday, the Palestinian National Authority (PNA) denounced an Israeli military operation in the West Bank that resulted in injuries to six Palestinians, including two journalists.

"The direct attacks against journalists by Israeli occupation soldiers during an incursion in Ramallah are part of the ongoing aggression against Palestinian journalists and a persistent violation of all laws and treaties that provide protection to journalists," the Palestinian Information Ministry said.

Photojournalist Moumen Sumrein suffered a head injury from a rubber-coated bullet, while photojournalist Rabi al Munir was shot with a rubber bullet in the abdomen area. Both had to be hospitalized.

Israeli occupation forces fired tear gas at the press teams covering the clashes between soldiers and Palestinian youth sparked by the demolition of a Palestinian suspect's family residence involved in an attack in 2022.

OnlinePalEng: The moment when Israeli occupation forces shot and injured Palestinian journalist Momen Samreen while covering last night's military raid into Ramallah. pic.twitter.com/0gLHkNwb1O — Richard Hardigan (@RichardHardigan) June 8, 2023

The PNA urged the international community to protect Palestinian journalists and not wait for the next death, implicitly recalling Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, who was killed by Israeli snipers in May 2022 while covering an Israeli military raid in the West Bank.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian Journalists Syndicate condemned "the continuous attacks and systematic crimes against Palestinian journalists" and anticipated that it "will continue its efforts to prosecute these criminal killers in the International Criminal Court.

Today's episodes occurred during the demolition of the residence of Islam Farouk, who is accused by Israeli authorities of a bomb attack in Jerusalem in November 2022. In retaliation for such attacks, Israel destroys the homes of families of Palestinians accused of terrorism.