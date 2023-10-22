Israeli Strike on Damascus and Aleppo Airports

Simultaneous airstrikes hit the airports in both cities on October 12, according to Syrian authorities both were knocked out of service at the time.

On Sunday, Israel launched new missile strikes on international airports in the Syrian capital Damascus and the northern city of Aleppo, knocking them out of service.

The official Syrian news agency SANA reported "the death of a civilian worker at Damascus airport and injuries to another worker" following new attacks by Israel. The occupying forces "simultaneously carried out an aerial aggression with missile explosions from the Mediterranean, west of Latakia, and from the occupied Syrian Golan," SANA said.

According to the agency, the two airports were knocked out of service due to material damage to their runways. This is the third attack so far this month on Syrian civilian airport facilities amid relentless Israeli bombardment of Gaza.

The Syrian Transport Ministry said in a statement that flights have been diverted to the airport in the port city of Latakia in northwestern Syria.

Israeli planes carried out strikes on airports in Syria's Aleppo and Damascus early Sunday amid real concern that forces and precision weaponry from Iran and Iraq were set to arrive and be deployed in Syria and Lebanon, @ynetnews reported.

Last weekend Israeli strikes separately hit the one in Aleppo, it was reported that the attack also knocked the airport out of service and injured five people.

Israel launched the first airstrikes against Syria's two main airports shortly after the start of the recent escalation with Hamas. The Palestinian Health Ministry reported on Sunday that continued Israeli bombardment of Gaza has killed 4,651 Palestinians and injured 14,245 others in the besieged enclave.