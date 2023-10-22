Israeli Bombings Kill 29 UNRWA Workers So Far

So far, Israeli bombings have left 14,245 people injured and some 1,450 people still missing under the rubble, 800 of whom are children.

On Sunday, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) reported that 13 of its officials died in the last few hours, bringing its death toll to 29 workers.

"It is now confirmed that 29 of our colleagues in Gaza have been killed since October 7. Half of these colleagues were UNRWA teachers. As an Agency, we are devastated. We are grieving with each other and with the families," UNRWA posted on the social network X.

According to the latest UNRWA report, 17 staff were wounded and 20 displaced people were injured when an attack hit a building adjacent to a UNRWA school, where some 5,000 internally displaced people were sheltering.

Since Oct. 7, "almost 180 internally displaced persons sheltering in schools have been injured and 12 of them have died," the UN agency noted.

Un monde fou à Paris place de la République pour demander l’arrêt des attaques d’israël à Gaza et la fin de la colonisation pic.twitter.com/QttGjnLj4w — Cerveaux non disponibles (@CerveauxNon) October 22, 2023

The text reads, "In the Republic Square in Paris, people demand an end to the Israeli attacks on Gaza and an end to colonization."

In 16 days, Israeli bombings have killed 4,650 Palestinians, including some 1,900 children, over 1,000 women, and 187 elderly people, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza.

Israeli bombings have left 14,245 people injured and some 1,450 people still missing under the rubble, 800 of whom are children.

UNRWA detailed that almost 406,000 internally displaced people are taking refuge in 91 of its facilities in the Middle, Khan Younis, and Rafah areas. This figure represents an increase of 22,000 internally displaced people over the last 24 hours.