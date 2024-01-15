Israeli PM Netanyahu Vows to Continue Gaza War

"The war will yet take many months," said Netanyahu despite international calls to halt the conflict.

The Israeli offensive entered its 100th day on Sunday, with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pledging to continue the war in the Gaza Strip until "total victory" is achieved.

"We must conduct this war, and it will yet take many months," said Netanyahu despite growing international calls to halt the war due to the deepening humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

During his weekly cabinet meeting, Netanyahu presented a 2024 budget proposal to his government, seeking approval for a plan that involves tax hikes and the implementation of a uniform 3 percent reduction in the budgets of all government ministries to secure funding for the ongoing war against Gaza.

"At this moment, what is required is, first of all, to cover the expenses of the war and to allow us to continue the war and complete it," Netanyahu told ministers.

CNN admits they have to get approval from the israeli regime before reporting news about Gaza #AirDropAidForGaza | via @TalkWithSally pic.twitter.com/pNo22iRYZk — Sarah Wilkinson (@swilkinsonbc) January 15, 2024

His remarks came as Israel awaited a ruling by the International Court of Justice in The Hague, with a possible decision against its massive and crippling offensive in Gaza.

Since Oct. 7, 2023, the Israeli occupation army has murdered at least 23,843 Palestinians in Gaza, 75 percent of whom were women, children and the elderly.

In addition to devastating physical infrastructure, the bombings of the civilian population have caused the forced displacement of over 1 million of Gaza's 2.3 million inhabitants.

800.000 palestinos se enfrentan a la muerte por hambre y sed en Gaza si el genocidio sionista se sigue perpetuando, advierten las organizaciones humanitarias y autoridades locales.



1 de cada 20 palestinos en la Franja de Gaza muere, resulta herido o está desaparecido desde que… pic.twitter.com/7ASGIt2pno — Daniel Mayakovski (@DaniMayakovski) January 15, 2024

The text reads, "Humanitarian organizations and local authorities warn that 800,000 Palestinians face death from hunger and thirst in Gaza if the Zionist genocide continues. In the Gaza Strip, 1 in 20 Palestinians have been killed, injured or missing since the genocidal offensive began on Oct. 7."

So far, the Israeli army, mobilizing about 295,000 reservists, has launched attacks on around 30,000 locations in the 365 square km Palestinian enclave and 750 locations in Lebanon.

On Sunday, Hezbollah Secretary Hassan Nasrallah said that Palestinian resistance forces "do not fear war, and there are no talks before the war on Gaza ends."

"Israel is mired in failure and is in a deep hole... It has not reached any of its declared and undeclared goals as unanimously stated by the Israelis themselves," he stated