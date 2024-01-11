Israeli War in Gaza is Like the Rwandan Genocide: South Africa

Following the hearing held at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague on Thursday, South African Justice Minister Ronald Lamola emphasized that the Israeli occupation army's actions are reminiscent of the genocide that took place in Rwanda in 1994.

In a press conference, he reminded that his country unequivocally condemned Hamas' attack that triggered the Israeli offensive against Gaza starting from October 7.

"South Africa has reiterated here in court that these atrocities do not justify any form of genocide. Unfortunately, the world has failed to stop the ongoing genocide in Gaza. The international community has largely remained passive in response to these atrocities," Lamola stated.

He responded to Israel's accusation labeling South Africa as the "legal arm" of Hamas, saying, "We have not filed any case on behalf of Hamas. We do not have any mandate from Hamas but from the South African government. Our case is not against the Jewish people; it is against the actions of the State of Israel - the acts of genocide being committed in Gaza."

���������� GENOCIDE LAWSUIT closing argument:



On average each day @Israel kills:



247 Palestinians. 1 every 6 minutes.



48 mothers. Two every hour.



117 children. A war on children.



Each day, 10 children will be amputated. Without anaesthetic.



pic.twitter.com/eeqsVhjXPE — Jackson Hinkle ���� (@jacksonhinklle) January 11, 2024

The South African minister pointed out that the world is witnessing horrifying scenes against Gazans who are "massacred, buried alive under the rubble of their own homes, left to die painfully in under-resourced hospitals."

He highlighted that over 23,000 lives have been lost in Gaza due to "living conditions calculated to provoke the total or partial destruction" of Palestinians in Gaza.

Lamola reiterated his plea to the ICJ to "prevent the ongoing genocide" and urged it to issue provisional measures, including an immediate suspension of Israeli military operations in and against Gaza.

He stated, "The commitment to justice and an end to humanitarian atrocities in Palestine resonates deeply in the collective conscience of the global community. The scale of these actions is reminiscent of the genocide in Rwanda 30 years ago."

The “extraordinary feature” of this case is how open Israeli officials are about their “genocidal intent.”



South African legal scholar Tembeka Ngcukaitobi, presenting at The Hague, says the evidence for genocide is “incontrovertible.” pic.twitter.com/ufpyq5cCZN — BreakThrough News (@BTnewsroom) January 11, 2024

The South African minister recalled the global remorse "for not being able to prevent" the attempted extermination of the Tutsi population in Rwanda in 1994. He warned, "Let's not regret the same when it comes to Palestine."

Additionally, he asserted that "without the intervention" of the ICJ, the highest court of the United Nations, "we will witness the total destruction of the Palestinian people in Gaza" and pointed out "the horrific scenes of the city of Gaza being turned into a massive cemetery."

"The soldiers and authorities (Israeli) know that if they continue, someday they will be individually summoned by the International Criminal Court to be held accountable. The message is clear: they must end the acts of genocide," cautioned the minister.