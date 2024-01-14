Biden Marks the 100 Days of War in Gaza on the Israeli Hostages and Not in the Palestinian Civilians Killed

This message spread after tens of thousands of activists gathered on Saturday in Washington, D.C., capital of the United States (USA), in a show of solidarity, as part of the World Day of Action, calling for the immediate cessation of Israeli activities in Gaza.

US President Joe Biden sended a statement marking the one hundred days of the war in Gaza focusing in the Israeli hostages taken by the Palestinian resistance in Al-Aqsa Flood released on October 7.

“For 100 days, they have existed in fear for their lives, not knowing what tomorrow will bring,” reads the Biden's statement totally forgetting the more than 21,000 Palestinians killed by the Zionist occupation forces.

“I will never forget the grief and the suffering I have heard in my meetings with the families of the American hostages. No one should have to endure even one day of what they have gone through, much less 100,” said Biden referring to the American citizens taken on October 7, but ignoring the international claims for an immediate ceasefire in the besieged strip.

����@SenJoniErnst omits: 5000-8000 hostages taken by @israel @idf on & since day @netanyahu unilaterally declare war have no place to protest & demand Palestinians be returned. 4000 were legally working in @israel at time they were taken@whitehouse @MeetThePress @NBCNightlyNews https://t.co/9X3OpdJRp9 — Comments on Iowa (@commentoniowa) January 14, 2024

Biden awards the November 2023 ceasefire for his diplomatic efforts in conjunction with countries like Qatar and Egypt, and blamed Hamas for the pact break after only one week.

He confirmed that the recent Secretary of State Antoni Blinken's visit to the middle east and other European countries was to seek a path forward for a deal to free all those still being held.

This message spread after tens of thousands of activists gathered on Saturday in Washington, D.C., capital of the United States (USA), in a show of solidarity, as part of the World Day of Action, calling for the immediate cessation of Israeli activities in Gaza backed by the government of President Joe Biden.