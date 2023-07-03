Egypt Condemns Deadly Israeli Raid on West Bank

It described the Israeli attacks and excessive and indiscriminate use of force as a "flagrant violation of international laws and legitimacy."

On Monday, Egypt condemned "in the strongest terms" the Israeli raid in the northern West Bank city of Jenin that killed eight Palestinians and wounded at least 50.

In a statement, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry voiced opposition to the repeated Israeli raids and incursions into Palestinian cities that killed civilians.

It described the Israeli attacks and excessive and indiscriminate use of force as a "flagrant violation of international laws and legitimacy."

The ministry warned against the serious impacts of the ongoing Israeli escalation of tensions against the Palestinians that it said would exacerbate the Palestinians' sufferings and undermine Egyptian, regional, and international efforts to de-escalate tensions in the occupied territories.

"Egypt calls on the international actors to intervene to put an end to the violations and protect the Palestinians," the statement added.

The Israeli army launched a large-scale military strike on Jenin early on Monday, according to Palestinian eyewitnesses.

Dozens of armored vehicles backed by drones and helicopters stormed the city and the refugee camp, said the eyewitnesses, adding that airstrikes were carried out during the exchange of fire between Palestinian militants and Israeli soldier.