Israeli Occupation Forces Kill Two Al Mayadeen Journalists

On Monday afternoon, the Israeli army killed Al Mayadeen journalist Farah Omar and cameraman Rabih Al-Maamari during an attack on the village of Tair Harfa, southern Lebanon.

An hour before the tragic event, Farah Omar appeared live on Al Mayadeen offering details about the latest events in southern Lebanon.

Ghassan Ben Juddou, president of the Board of Directors of Al Mayadeen, condemned the cruel murder and assured that the Israeli soldiers targeted the journalists of the pan-Arab channel directly, intentionally and definitively.

“No matter how much they kill us or try to do so, they will not be able to silence our voices. We will continue our coverage and our honorable journalistic work whose priority is to cover the crimes of the occupation in Gaza, the West Bank, Palestine and Lebanon," he said.

via Quds News Network:



"Farah Omar, a reporter for the Al-Mayadeen TV, was just confirmed killed in an Israeli bombardment in southern Lebanon, along with her colleague, photographer Rabih Al-Maamari."



The video attached is Omar's last report.

“What is happening in Lebanon is a real war and Israel faces strong and magnanimous resistance that supports the people and the fighters in Gaza. The new Zionist attack on a press team in southern Lebanon responds to the deliberate policy of obscuring the news and preventing it from reporting the reality of Israeli barbarism,” Al Mayadeen stressed.

The attack on the Al Mayadeen journalists sparked immediate reactions from other independent media outlets that are informing the world about what is happening in Gaza.

“We condemn this fact and stand in solidarity with our colleagues at Al-Mayadeen. More than 50 journalists and some of their families have been murdered by the Israeli army amid the genocide in Gaza. The world fails and remains silent,” teleSUR President Patricia Villegas said.

On October 13, near the town of Alma al-Shaab, Israeli occupation forces also bombed a group of journalists while they were covering the situation on the border between Lebanon and occupied Palestine. In that raid, Reuters photographer Issam Abdullah was killed.