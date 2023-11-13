Egyptian Journalist Dies in Gaza Under Israeli Bombardment

So far, Israeli forces have killed 11,180 Palestinians, injured 28,200 people, left 3,000 people missing under the rubble, and forced the displacement of 1.5 million residents.

On Monday, the Israeli army continued to bomb the surroundings of the Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza, causing the death of Ahmad Fatima, a journalist from the Egyptian channel Al Qahera News. Another journalist was also seriously injured.

"The Zionist occupation's crimes against journalists and those who transmit the truth in Palestine continue. The most recent one is the death of the cameraman of the Al Qahera News channel and the injuries suffered by another journalist in the bombing against the surroundings of the hospital of Al Shifaa in Gaza," said Khaled el Balshy, the president of the Egyptian Union of Journalists.

"The crime against them comes after another one: the isolation of the hospital and the journalists. This delayed the transmission and probably hindered the rescue efforts," Balshy pointed out.

This union leader sent a message of condolences to the journalists and to the Al Qahera News team in Palestine, "which insists on transmitting the truth in circumstances of extreme difficulty amid the brutal Zionist bombing."

Al Jazeera photographer Issam Mawasi was injured and an Al Jazeera broadcast vehicle was damaged in an Israeli bombing. #Gaza #Israel



Archive Footage. pic.twitter.com/II6njtNNi4 — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) November 13, 2023

Since October 7, Israel's incessant bombing of Gaza has killed over 41 journalists, 36 of whom were Palestinian reporters. The number of victims, however, could be much higher given that these data correspond to a report published a week ago.

"Although the Israeli government repeats that its army does not 'deliberately attack journalists', it does not hide its lack of interest in protecting them... The Israeli attacks have totally or partially destroyed over 50 premises that housed media outlets", Reporters Without Borders (RSF) recalled.

The president of the Egyptian journalists' union reiterated his call "to prosecute the criminals responsible for attacking journalists in Palestine as war criminals" and called for "an international interrogation into the crimes of Zionist aggression against journalists."

Since they began their offensive on October 7, Israeli occupation forces have killed over 11,180 Palestinians, injured 28,200 people, left 3,000 people missing under the rubble, and forced the displacement of 1.5 million residents.