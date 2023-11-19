Israeli Bombings Kill 4 Journalists and 3 Media Employees

So far, at least 40 journalists have been killed in targeted bombings carried out by Israeli forces.

In the last 24 hours, the Israeli occupation forces murdered four journalists and three local media workers.

Among the deceased are Sari Mansour and Hasouneh Salim, who died while in a house located in the Al Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza.

Another of the dead is Mustafa Al Sawaf, a veteran journalist who had worked for international media such as the British BBC and was a writer renowned for his analysis of Palestinian political affairs. He was also bombed while he was in his house.

Victims of the Israeli terrorism were also Musab Ashour, a local photojournalist; Abdelhamid Awad, a worker at Al Aqsa radio; and Amer Abu Hayya, a worker at Al Aqsa television channel.

In addition, the Israeli bombing killed Bilal Jadallah, director of the Press House, a space that promoted local journalism and a common workplace for journalists from Gaza.

The Hamas Government Communications Office noted that Jadallah was killed as a result of a direct shelling of his car in Gaza City, "illustrating the dynamics of systematic crimes perpetrated by Israel against journalists."

All these deaths bring the number of reporters killed to 40 since the Zionist state's offensive against Gaza began on October 7, according to the Palestinian Union of Journalists.

Recently, the International Committee to Protect Journalists pointed out that journalists are making great sacrifices to cover the Palestine-Israel conflict.

"Journalists in Gaza face particularly high risks while attempting to cover the conflict during Israeli attacks, including devastating aerial bombardments, disrupted communications, supply shortages, and long power outages," it added.