Israeli Bombing of UNRAW School Kills 12 Palestinians in Gaza

On Monday, the Hamas-run Health Ministry confirmed that at least 12 Palestinians were killed and dozens injured in an Israeli attack on a school belonging to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) in the Al-Bureij camp in central Gaza.

"The Israeli artillery attacked the school which houses thousands of displaced people and killed about 12 Palestinians, including women and children," the ministry said.

Even though all UNRWA's facilities raise the flags of the UN, which keeps the coordination and communication with Israel, the Israeli army continues its attacks against the UNRWA's schools in various places in Gaza, according to Adnan Abu Hasna, UNRWA's media adviser.

"More than 70 UNRWA-affiliated institutions and schools have been targeted in Israeli attacks. At the same time, 104 of the agency's staff members have been killed, marking the highest toll in its history," Abu Hasna said.

Currently, the number of people in UNRWA shelters reached 900,000 out of 1.7 million displaced people in Gaza, with hundreds of thousands left without shelter on the streets.

Amid this human drama, the World Health Organization (WHO) confirmed that 28 premature babies were evacuated from the Gaza Strip to Egypt. Sources at Al Arish Hospital indicated that most of the babies evacuated through the Rafah border crossing are in critical condition. Another 16 babies remain in the hospital in the North Sinai province.

"All babies fight serious infections and other conditions, and need specialized medical care," WHO Director Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.