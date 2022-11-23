Israeli Occupation Forces Kill Palestinian Teenager in Nablus

Fierce clashes broke out when dozens of Israeli settlers protected by the soldiers visited the Joseph's Tomb.

On Wednesday, the Palestinian Health Minister denounced that one Palestinian teenager was killed, and four Palestinians were injured by Israeli forces during a raid in the city of Nablus.

Ahmad Shehada, 16, was killed after being shot by Israeli soldiers in the chest during clashes that broke out around midnight. Four other Palestinians were injured by Israeli soldiers in the area, and they were transferred to a hospital in Nablus.

Fierce clashes broke out between Palestinians and Israeli soldiers when dozens of Israeli settlers protected by the soldiers visited the Joseph's Tomb, a holy flashpoint site on the outskirts of Nablus.

Palestinians burned tires and threw stones and bottle bombs at the Israeli soldiers and settlers. The occupation forces fired back, killed the Palestinian teenager, and wounded four others. Meanwhile, Israeli soldiers and Palestinian gunmen traded fire near the tomb. No injuries were reported.

Palestinians participate in the funeral procession of Ahmad Shehada, 16, who was shot dead by Israeli forces during a military raid in the occupied West Bank city of Nablus.



There has been no Israeli authorities' response to the victim's death; however, Israeli media outlets confirmed the Israeli settlers arrived at the tomb under the heavy protection of the Israeli soldiers.

Meanwhile, the Israeli army said that Palestinians in Jenin, a city in the northern West Bank, withheld a body of an Israeli teenager who died on Tuesday night in a car accident near Jenin. The teenager's uncle said that he traveled to a car shop in Jenin with his cousin to fix a car.

While in the West Bank, they were involved in an accident and were evacuated to a hospital for medical treatment. Later, "the body was taken from the hospital in Jenin," the army added.

Later in the morning, the office of the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories, Israel's military liaison to the Palestinians, announced measures to pressure the Palestinians to return the body.

The Gilboa crossing and the Salem crossing, the two main passages between the northern West Bank and Israel, will be shut down until the body is released. The move was decided following "a security assessment" with Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz.

Since March, the Israeli army has been carrying out daily raids against Palestinian towns and cities, mainly in Jenin and Nablus areas in the northern West Bank. Over 130 Palestinians have been killed since early January.