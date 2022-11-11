UN Backs Palestinians' Sovereignty Over Natural Resources

On Thursday, Palestinian Foreign Affairs Minister Riyad Al-Maliki welcomed the United Nations vote in favor of a resolution on the sovereignty of the Palestinian people over their natural resources.

The Second Committee of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) voted in favor of the permanent sovereignty of the Palestinian people over the natural resources in the Palestinian territories, including East Jerusalem.

A total of 151 member states voted in favor of the resolution, seven voted against, namely Canada, Israel, Marshall Islands, Micronesia, Nauru, Paula and the United States, and ten member states abstained.

"Voting in favor of the resolution affirms the right of the Palestinians and their sovereignty over their natural resources, including land, water, and energy resources," Al-Maliki said, adding that the resolution demands that Israel stop exploiting natural resources in the occupied Palestinian territories.

"We must recognise Palestine, call for Israeli accountability in international courts, and compel Israel to allow Palestinians to have the most basic of rights, self-determination," Australian MP Andrew Wilkie said at the Parliament. pic.twitter.com/nIJcdVrQgn — PALESTINE ONLINE ���� (@OnlinePalEng) November 10, 2022

"There is a need to stop all activities harmful to the environment carried out by Israeli settlers, as well as the burial of waste of all kinds in the occupied Palestinian territories, including East Jerusalem. Israel must stop the destruction of vital infrastructure and the confiscation of wells and agricultural lands," Al-Maliki noted

He called on the international community "to compel Israel to implement the international resolutions and ensure the freedom of the Palestinian people to benefit from their natural resources."

"The Palestinian people have the right to demand compensation and reparation for the exploitation, damage, loss, or endangerment of their natural resources in any way," he said.

The Palestinians aspire to establish an independent Palestinian state on the territories occupied by Israel in 1967, including the West Bank, the Gaza Strip and East Jerusalem.