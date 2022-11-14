Israeli Soldiers Kill a Palestinian Woman in Beitunia

Sanaa at-Tal was shot dead in cold blood by soldiers who shot at the car in which she was traveling.

On Monday, a Palestinian woman was killed and a young man was detained after being injured by Israeli soldiers in the town of Beitunia close to the West Bank city of Ramallah.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said that the 19-year-old woman was killed after being shot in the head by Israeli soldiers who stormed the town west of Ramallah.

Palestinian eyewitnesses said the Israeli soldiers opened fire at them while they were driving in the town.

The Israeli military said that an Israeli army force opened fire at a suspected car that drove so fast in the area and refused to stop, adding that the Israeli army is investigating the incident.

The woman had been critically injured and succumbed to her wounds after being sent to a hospital in Ramallah, said a Palestinian paramedic works at the Red Crescent Society.

The assassination of Sanaa at-Tal occurs at a time when the Palestinians are concerned about the formation of the new Israeli government led by Benjamin Netanyahu, who will govern in alliance with extreme right-wing forces, among which are defenders of the annexation of the occupied territories and opponents of the two-state solution.

Over 130 Palestinians were killed by Israeli soldiers in the West Bank and East Jerusalem since January in an unprecedented wave of tension between Israel and the Palestinians.