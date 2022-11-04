Israeli Planes Attack Civilians on the West Bank

“Israeli bombing will only make the Palestinians more determined to resist the occupation,” Hamas spokesperson stressed.

In the early hours of Friday, Israeli warplanes shelled civilian neighborhoods in the Gaza Strip. There are no reports of casualties yet.

"Israeli's barbaric bombardment of the Gaza Strip at dawn today is a blatant act of aggression and represents an extension of its open war against our people everywhere we exist," said Hazem Qasem, the spokesperson of the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas.

“Israeli bombing will only make the Palestinians more determined to resist the occupation and increase their support for Jerusalem and its people,” he added.

The Israeli occupation forces justified the attack by claiming that the rockets were aimed at the sites used by the Palestinian armed resistance factions in the Maghazi refugee camp.

PHOTO: Israeli forces arrest a Palestinian man who tried to stop the demolition of his home in the occupied West Bank city of Hebron, where Israel maintains complete control over planning and construction #PalestineInPictures https://t.co/fXIYxjm5MG pic.twitter.com/zOFb866yVD — Electronic Intifada (@intifada) November 4, 2022

On Thursday night, Palestinian resistance forces fired four homemade rockets from Gaza, three of which did not reach Israeli territory. The other rocket also caused no damage as it was intercepted by air defense systems, as reported by Israeli authorities.

Despite the above, the retaliatory actions of the Israeli occupation forces intensified. Agency WAFA reported that a 14-year-old Palestinian boy was killed during the latest Israeli raid.

Since January, over 160 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces. Fifty-one of those victims died in the three days of the Israeli attack on Gaza in August.

