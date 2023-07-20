Israeli Army Kills Palestinian in Nablus

This happened after the Israeli forces escorted Jewish worshipers to the Tomb of the Biblical Patriarch Joseph, which is considered sacred by Muslims, Christians, and Jews.

On Thursday, Israeli occupation forces killed Badr Sami Ribhi Masri, a 19-year-old Palestinian youth, and wounded three people in Nablus.

The Palestinian Health Ministry informed that the injured were taken to Rafidia Hospital, where two of them remain in serious condition.

About 30 people also suffered suffocation from tear gas, including a 12-year-old girl, said the Red Crescent emergency service, whose personnel had to rescue her on foot because Israeli soldiers prevented the passage of an ambulance.

The paramedics denounced that the Israeli Army fired rubber bullets at an ambulance that was trying to rescue the wounded in the area, breaking its windshield.

Palestinians in occupied Nablus defend their town against Israeli invading forces.



"A large number of Israeli soldiers attacked the eastern region of Nablus from several axes, and closed Aman street with piles of dirt so as to ensure the assault of Joseph's Tomb by the settlers," WAFA news agency reported.

The Jewish worshipers included the Homeland Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir and Police chief Kobi Shabtai. Accompanied by other senior officials, they attended a special visit before Tisha B'Av, a period of religious fasting that begins next Wednesday.

Orthodox Jews usually visit Joseph's Tomb at least once a month, and the pilgrimages almost always spark violent clashes between the Israeli army and Palestinian militias.

The Tomb is located within the West Bank's Area A, which is under control of the Palestinian Authority, according to the administrative division made in the 1993 Oslo Accords.

