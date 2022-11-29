Israeli Occupation Forces Kill Four Palestinians in West Bank

Palestinian Authority Civil Affairs Minister Hussein al-Sheik described the murder of two Palestinians as an "execution in cold blood".

On Tuesday, Israeli occupying forces killed two Palestinian brothers in Kfar Ein, a town near Ramallah in the West Bank. They also killed another Palestinian in the town of Beit Ummar.

The Palestinian Health Ministry identified the deceased brothers as Dhafer Rimawi, 21, and Jawad Rimawi, 22. Their assassination occurred as the Israeli army responded with "live fire" at Palestinians "suspected of instigating a riot."

"Jawad, a new business administration graduate from Birzeit University, was shot in the pelvis, and his brother Thafer, a fourth-year technology student at the same university, was shot in the chest," the Middle East Eye reported, adding that Palestinian Authority Civil Affairs Minister Hussein al-Sheik described the killing of them as an "execution in cold blood".

These deaths are added to another one that occurred at dawn in Beit Ummar, where another Palestinian died after receiving a bullet to the head by Israeli troops during armed clashes that left at least 20 people injured.

We love our children. Why doesn't the world press Israel to stop killing them?

A fourth Palestinian was shot dead by Israeli police at the northern entrance to Ramallah following a car chase. The victim was identified as Ghani Maamoun Faiz Abu Ali, a 45-year-old man who was married with five children, according to the Middle East Eye.

The West Bank is experiencing its most violent year since 2006, with intense Israeli raids and armed clashes with Palestinians. At the end of March, Israel launched the "Breaking the Wave" operation against the Palestinian population.

Since then the violence has escalated and has left 153 Palestinians dead so far, according to the latest Health Ministry tally released today.

As a result of the "Breaking the Wave" operation, some 3,000 Palestinians "suspected of terrorism" have been detained, according to the Israeli army's admission.