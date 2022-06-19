    • Live
    • Audio Only
  • google plus
  • facebook
  • twitter
News > World

Israeli Occupation Forces Kill 53-Year-Old Palestinian Worker

  • Palestinian citizen Nabil Ghanim.

    Palestinian citizen Nabil Ghanim. | Photo: Twitter/ @AgenceMediaPal

Published 19 June 2022 (17 hours 25 minutes ago)
Opinion

The Israeli government practices "murder and violence against the Palestinians, including workers, to win votes in any upcoming elections," the Palestine Trade Union Federation said.

On Sunday, a Palestinian was killed by Israeli soldiers when he tried to cross the security fence between the northern West Bank city of Qaliqlya and Israel.

RELATED:

Israeli Soldiers Kill 3 Palestinians in Northern West Bank

The Palestinian liaison office reported that Nabil Ghanim was killed after Israeli soldiers shot him near the security fence close to the city.

The Palestinian citizen was critically wounded and was transferred to an Israeli hospital, but succumbed to his wounds. Ghanim was a worker from the West Bank city of Nablus and was trying to enter Israel for work there.

Shaher Saad, secretary of the Palestine Trade Union Federation, accused the Israeli army of adopting a new approach of targeting workers near the separation wall in the West Bank.

The Israeli government practices "murder and violence against the Palestinians, including workers, to win votes in any upcoming elections," he condemned, adding that the union will follow up all attacks against workers in all international forums.

The worker's killing came two days after three Palestinian men were killed by Israeli soldiers in the northern West Bank city of Jenin. Tensions between Israel and the Palestinians have been flaring recently, as the Israeli army launched repeated incursions into the West Bank.

On Saturday, Israeli fighter jets bombed military facilities belonging to the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) in the Gaza Strip, in response to a rocket firing at southern Israel.

Tags

Israel State terrorism Palestine Human rights

People

Nabil Ghanim

Xinhua
by teleSUR/ JF
Comment
0
Comments
Post with no comments.