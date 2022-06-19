Israeli Occupation Forces Kill 53-Year-Old Palestinian Worker

The Israeli government practices "murder and violence against the Palestinians, including workers, to win votes in any upcoming elections," the Palestine Trade Union Federation said.

On Sunday, a Palestinian was killed by Israeli soldiers when he tried to cross the security fence between the northern West Bank city of Qaliqlya and Israel.

The Palestinian liaison office reported that Nabil Ghanim was killed after Israeli soldiers shot him near the security fence close to the city.

The Palestinian citizen was critically wounded and was transferred to an Israeli hospital, but succumbed to his wounds. Ghanim was a worker from the West Bank city of Nablus and was trying to enter Israel for work there.

Shaher Saad, secretary of the Palestine Trade Union Federation, accused the Israeli army of adopting a new approach of targeting workers near the separation wall in the West Bank.

The brutality of the occupation functions round the clock, for within only 24 hours, ‘Israel’ has killed three Palestinians in Jenin, assaulted an infant and suppressed protesters in Nablus, and bombed several sites in the Gaza Strip. pic.twitter.com/VzmjlaXJRe — TIMES OF GAZA (@Timesofgaza) June 18, 2022

The Israeli government practices "murder and violence against the Palestinians, including workers, to win votes in any upcoming elections," he condemned, adding that the union will follow up all attacks against workers in all international forums.

The worker's killing came two days after three Palestinian men were killed by Israeli soldiers in the northern West Bank city of Jenin. Tensions between Israel and the Palestinians have been flaring recently, as the Israeli army launched repeated incursions into the West Bank.

On Saturday, Israeli fighter jets bombed military facilities belonging to the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) in the Gaza Strip, in response to a rocket firing at southern Israel.