New Israeli Crackdown Leaves 20 Injured in the West Bank

On Friday, the Palestinian Red Crescent (PRC) Emergency Department reported that at least 20 people were injured after Israeli forces cracked down on demonstrations opposing the occupation of the territories in the occupied West Bank city of Nablus.
According to health authorities, the demonstrator was held following the construction of the new Israeli settlement of Givat Eviata, near Beita; At the same time, another took place in defense of Palestinian land threatened with confiscation east of Beit Dajan.
Ahmad Jibril, the director of the PRC, said that three of the demonstrators were hit by rubber-coated steel bullets, and 12 others were suffocated by tear gas in Beit Dakhan. In addition, one of the protesters was injured with rubber-coated steel bullets and four others suffered asphyxiation from tear gas inhalation in Beita.
WAFA agency has reported that Israel's construction of two posts on top of Mount Sabih, south of Beita, and Mount Al-Arma, north of the city, as well as a bypass road to the west, is aimed at "pushing Palestinian villages and towns into enclaves, ghettos, surrounded by walls, settlements, and military installations."
Local authorities' reports indicate that in nearly a month, at least eight Palestinians were killed and more than 620 injured in the city.
The number of Israelis settled in the Palestinian territory has reached 700 000, showing that the expansion of illegal settlements has tripled since the Oslo Accords were signed in 1993.