Palestine: Emergency Meeting Between Factions Over Prisoners

On Monday, the Palestinian faction held a meeting on the matter of prisoners on hunger strike and Israel's responsibility on the issue.

Palestinian factions convened an emergency meeting in Gaza on Monday to assess the worsening treatment of Palestinian hunger strikers in Israeli prisons and the deterioration of their health. The session condemned the law prohibiting the treatment of prisoners, to be passed in the Knesset of the occupation soon.

The meeting came on the occasion of the Palestinian prisoner Khalil Awawdeh, 40, from the town of Idna in Al-Khalil, who has maintained his open hunger strike with a record of 103 days, and the prisoner Raed Rayan, 27, from the village of Beit Duqu north of Al-Quds, who is pon his 67th day of hunger strike as a response to the administrative detention.

The factions have ratified "the Palestinian people's right to self-defense," urging them to take action and show rejection against the Israeli occupation next Friday. They have designated next Friday as the day of popular action and open public confrontation against the Israeli occupation. During the meeting, it was announced that they will continue to hold a session for chasing the conditions and treatment of the prisoners, as they highlighted that they will "perform their full duties to achieve the prisoners' freedom."

The meeting suggested carrying out activities to support the prisoners under hunger strike, especially Khalil Awawdeh and Raed Rayan. Once the meeting concluded, the Palestinian factions announced they would make Israeli authorities "fully responsible for the lives of the prisoners on hunger strike."

Palestine factions meet in Gaza to discuss the consequences of the Israeli occupation aggression against Palestinian prisoners and residents of occupied Jerusalem. pic.twitter.com/QzPJAJHHnC — Abdalrahim Alfarra (aka Abood) (@AboodMalfarra) June 13, 2022

The factions commented on their "rejection and condemnation of the law preventing the treatment of prisoners which is expected to be passed in the Knesset of the occupation soon."