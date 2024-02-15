Israeli Forces Storm Nasser Hospital in Gaza's Khan Younis

This hospital hosted 300 health personnel, 450 patients, and more than 10,000 displaced people.

On Thursday, Israeli occupation forces stormed Nasser Hospital in the city of Khan Younis after demolishing its southern wall.

The Gaza-based Health Ministry denounced that the Israeli forces ordered medics to move all patients into an older building of the hospital which was not properly equipped for treatment.

Palestinian Health Minister Mai al-Kaila said the Israeli attacks on Nasser Hospital repeated "the horrific crimes that occurred in other hospitals in Gaza, including the Shifa Medical Complex, when it forced the displaced people to evacuate and targeted them with fire and arrested them."

She said Nasser Hospital, which had been under siege for 25 consecutive days, hosted 300 health personnel, 450 patients and wounded, and more than 10,000 displaced people.

"Limited." Compare the Times' diminuitive description of what's happening at Nasser to what @norabf reports on electronic @intifada, including first hand accounts from two doctors in the hospital pic.twitter.com/F9fVNb0pKC — �� Steven W. Thrasher, PhD, CPT (@thrasherxy) February 15, 2024

The Gaza-based Health Ministry also reported that Israeli occupation forces killed 80 Palestinians and injured a hundred people in the last 24 hours in the Gaza Strip.

Currently, Zionist soldiers prevent ambulances and rescue teams from reaching places where an undetermined number of people remain under the rubble left by the bombings.

Since October 7, 2023, the Israeli offensive on Gaza has left 28,663 dead and 68,395 people injured, according to available data.