Israeli Attack on Rafah Crossing Leaves 10 Palestinians Injured

On Tuesday, at least 10 Palestinians were injured by an Israeli artillery shell aimed at the outer corridor of the Rafah border crossing in the southern Gaza Strip.

The Hamas-run Health Ministry also informed that the Israeli military killed 133 Palestinians and wounded 162 others in the Gaza Strip during the past 24 hours.

This brings the total number of deaths to 28,473 and injuries to 68,146 in the Palestinian enclave since the Israeli offensive broke out on October, 2023.

Palestinian casualties were reported from the Israeli aerial and artillery bombardment on the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, and various areas of the southern city of Rafah.

The city of Rafah is 33 square kilometers. Barely half the size of some American airports, let alone cities. 1,200,000 people sought refuge and a promise of respite here, and are being bombed. pic.twitter.com/n3SqlKbXNk — Francis Forever Fukuyama ���� (@socialaskan) February 12, 2024

Israeli artillery bombed several areas in the city of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip, and as a result, the electricity supply to the Nasser Medical Complex was cut off. Palestinian authorities recalled that this complex has been under siege by Israel for about two weeks.

On Monday, the Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, announced that its members clashed with a group of Israeli soldiers in the Abasan area, east of Khan Yunis, and detonated an anti-personnel device in another force in the same area.

The Israeli army acknowledged that three soldiers were killed in the battles in the Gaza Strip. This brings the number of army deaths to 569.