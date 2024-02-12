Venezuela Expresses Its Repudiation of the Genocide in Gaza

On Monday, Foreign Affairs Minister Yvan Gil announced that Venezuela strongly rejects the military actions that the Israeli Army is carrying out in Gaza.

"The Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela strongly condemns the actions taken by the Government of Israel within the framework of the expansion of the military offensive in the Gaza Strip towards Rafah, in the far south," the Venezuelan Foreign Affairs Ministry stated.

"This Israeli Zionist plan aims to continue implementing its criminal and expansionist policy in this town that is home to more than one million four hundred thousand displaced Palestinians," it added.

"We warn that these cruel and inhuman actions contribute to worsening the consequences and conditions of deterioration experienced by the population in the Gaza Strip and prevent access to essential humanitarian aid for survival."

The text reads,

The text reads, "After pushing an entire people towards the border with Egypt, Israel's murderous government redoubled its commitment to Palestinian massacre. In one night of terror, it killed over 100 people in Rafah, where around 1.5 million refugees remain. In Rafah there is no water, food, medicine or escape for them. There there is only death and pain imposed by Netanyahu with the permission of the U.S., the UK and other so-called 'developed' nations. The world must demand justice for the martyrdom of the Palestinians."

Venezuelan diplomats also expressed repudiation of "the displacement, genocide and apartheid policy against the Palestinian people, while demanding respect for international law as a guarantee of global peace."

"We reiterate the call to the United Nations and the international community to take urgent and conclusive decisions to prevent Israel from creating another Nakba and continuing its catastrophic policy of extermination of the Palestinian people," the Venezuelan Foreign Affairs Ministry stressed.

The Bolivarian nation also expressed its "willingness to continue supporting the initiatives to achieve a definitive ceasefire and the international recognition of Palestine as a free and sovereign State, as well as the urgent prosecution of the crimes committed by Israel."