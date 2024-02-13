Netherlands to Stop Export of F-35 Parts to Israel

OXFAM warned that export of the F-35 parts violates the laws of war because the Dutch government should be aware that fighter planes are used for attacks in Gaza.

On Monday, the Dutch High Court ruled that the Netherlands must stop exporting parts of the F-35 combat aircraft to Israel.

"The court finds that there is a clear risk that serious violations of the humanitarian law of war are committed in the Gaza Strip with Israel's F-35 fighter planes," the judges said.

The Dutch government was taken to court to stop the export by Oxfam Novib, Peace Movement PAX Netherlands and The Rights Forum, non-governmental organizations committed to a peaceful solution to the conflict in Gaza.

These organizations believe the export of the F-35 parts violates the laws of war because the Dutch government should be aware that fighter planes are used for attacks in the Gaza Strip.

BREAKING: Oxfam Netherlands @oxfamnovib together with @PAXforpeace and @TheRightsForum won a lawsuit against the #Dutch government. The court decided that the Netherlands must stop supplying F-35 parts to Israel within 7 days.



Read our reaction here

Demissionary Foreign Trade Minister Geoffrey van Leeuwen said the government will appeal the court's ruling in cassation. He said that the court has not considered the government's responsibility to shape its foreign policy.

The minister will, however, implement the court's ruling for now. The deliveries must be stopped within seven days of the court's ruling.

Parts for the F-35 fighter plane are distributed from the Netherlands to several countries. These parts are considered military goods, meaning a permit is required for export from the Netherlands. That permit was granted in 2016.

Following Israel's attacks in Gaza, Foreign Trade minister assessed whether the export license for F-35 parts to Israel could be maintained. This assessment resulted in the minister deciding not to intervene in the permit and to allow exports to Israel to continue.

In a mid-December 2023 ruling, the court rejected the demand for an export stop. The judges then stated that the minister was not formally obliged to reassess the previously granted permit against the risk of serious violations of international law. Now, on appeal, the court ruled in favor of the three organizations.