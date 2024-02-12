Israeli Military Raid on Rafah Would Be Terrifying: Türk

The UN Commissioner warned that military actions Israel could take in a highly populated city like Rafah "violate the laws of war."

On Monday, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, warned that a ground offensive by the Israeli military forces in the city of Rafah would have terrifying consequences.

"A potential full-fledged military incursion into Rafah – where some 1.5 million Palestinians are packed against the Egyptian border with nowhere further to flee – is terrifying, given the prospect that an extremely high number of civilians, again mostly children and women, will likely be killed and injured," he said.

"Not so long ago, I had flagged the unimaginable suffering faced by Palestinians in Gaza. Today, sadly, given the carnage wrought so far in Gaza it is wholly imaginable what would lie ahead in Rafah," Türk added.

"Beyond the pain and suffering of the bombs and bullets, this incursion into Rafah may also mean the end of the meager humanitarian aid that has been entering and distributed with huge implications for all of Gaza, including the hundreds of thousands at grave risk of starvation and famine in the north."

The UN Human Rights Commissioner warned that military actions Israel could take in a highly populated city like Rafah "violate the laws of war" and would involve further atrocity crimes.

"Israel must comply with the legally binding orders issued by the International Court of Justice, and with the full span of international humanitarian law. Those who defy international law have been put on notice. Accountability must follow," Türk pointed out.

"The world must not allow this to happen. Those with influence must restrain rather than enable. There must be an immediate ceasefire. All remaining hostages must be released. And there must be renewed collective resolve to reach a political solution," he added.

On January 26, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) reminded Israel of its obligations to prevent with "immediate and effective" steps a genocide in Gaza.