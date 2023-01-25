Israeli Forces Kill Palestinian Minor in East Jerusalem

Since early January, Israeli forces have killed 20 Palestinians, five of whom were minors.

On Wednesday afternoon, Israeli occupying forces killed Salah Muhammad Ali, a 17-year-old boy, in the Shuafat refugee camp in East Jerusalem.

“The injured Palestinian was moved from Anata Medical Center to the ambulance, and a number of Israeli occupation forces got into the car and assaulted paramedics,” AlQastal News reported.

The Palestinian Health Ministry confirmed that the victim died from a shot to his chest. This happened while Palestinian youths were trying to prevent Israeli forces from demolishing the Shuafat refugee camp.

In that area is the residence of Uday al-Tamimi, a Palestinian who killed an Israeli soldier during an attack on a checkpoint in Oct. 2022. Since then, the occupation forces have been intensely harassing the residents of the camp.

Palestine Shuafat camp is on fire pic.twitter.com/iBAMpCX9Xj — Shaima Ahmed �� (@ShaimaSaqr) January 25, 2023

To justify the killing of Muhamad, the Israel Border Police said its forces identified a suspect "disguised as a terrorist" who was pointing a weapon that "looked like" a real one..

Salah Muhammad Ali is the second Palestinian fatality today. On Wednesday morning, a 20-year-old man was shot dead by Israeli soldiers, who allege he tried to stab a soldier at the entrance to the Israeli settlement of Kedumim.

