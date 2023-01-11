Israeli Forces Kill Palestinian Youth During West Bank Raid

In the first 11 days of January, the Israeli occupation forces have assassinated five Palestinians, two of whom were minors.

On Wednesday, Israeli occupying forces raided the northern West Bank and killed a 21-year-old Palestinian identified as Ahmad Abu Junaid.

The Palestinian Health Ministry reported that he died as a result of critical injuries caused by a shot to the head. This happened in the Balata refugee camp in Nablus.

The Israeli Army confirmed that it carried out several night raids in the West Bank, where 15 Palestinians were arrested for allegedly being "suspected" of participating in terrorist activities.

In the first 11 days of January, the Israeli occupation forces have assassinated five Palestinians, two of whom were minors.

Don’t stop talking about Palestine! pic.twitter.com/gG3kEslcSz — Heather Alexandra (@MsWonderHeather) January 10, 2023

The spiral of violence has prevailed in the West Bank since Israel launched the "Breaking the Wave" operation in March 2022. This operation consists of daily raids, almost always at night and especially in the Jenin and Nablus area where Palestinian militias have a presence. .

Usually, the aggressions of the Israeli army generate armed confrontations that culminate in the deaths of civilians and arrests of Palestinians who are accustomed to accusing them of "terrorism suspicions."

In this context, 2022 was the deadliest year in the area since 2006. There, 170 Palestinians were killed and 2,672 people arrested, according to official figures.