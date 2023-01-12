Israeli Forces Kill Palestinian Father During Raid

Samir Awni Harbi Aslan, 41, was shot dead during an Israeli raid on the Qalandia refugee camp north of Jerusalem.

Today, the Palestinian Ministry of Health reported that Samir Awni Harbi Aslan was shot in the chest during the raid by Israeli soldiers in the Qalandia refugee camp to arrest Palestinians wanted by Israel.

According to eyewitnesses, Aslan was killed early Thursday morning while trying to prevent Israeli soldiers from arresting his son Ramzi Aslan.

According to media reports, the occupation regime's forces stormed the refugee camp to arrest Palestinians wanted by Israel.

According to eyewitnesses, the raid resulted in the arrest of 15 Palestinians, including several of the released prisoners.

PHOTOS: Family and friends bid sad farewell to Samir Awni Harbi Aslan who succumbed to death by an Israeli army bullet that pierced through his chest.



Credit: Wafa News Agency pic.twitter.com/dJ1jhdaMeE — Wafa News Agency - English (@WAFANewsEnglish) January 12, 2023

This is the third Palestinian killed by Israeli forces in less than 24 hours. On Wednesday, two Palestinians were killed in separate West Bank incidents by the occupation regime's military.

So far this year, Israeli forces have killed seven Palestinians, three of them teenagers.

Israeli violence in the West Bank killed 170 Palestinians in 2022, the deadliest year in the last six years.