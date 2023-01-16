Israeli Soldiers Kill Palestinian Teen in West Bank

Since Jan. 1, the Israeli soldiers have killed at least 13 Palestinians, including three children.

On Monday, Israeli occupation forces killed a Palestinian teenager in the Dheisheh refugee camp south of the city of Bethlehem.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said that Omer Khamour, 14, died in a Palestinian hospital after being critically injured in the head by Israeli soldiers.

Palestinian eyewitnesses said an Israeli army force stormed the refugee camp to arrest Palestinians wanted by Israel and clashed with dozens of Palestinian stone-throwers.

Health authorities added two other Palestinians were moderately injured. No injuries were reported among the Israeli soldiers.

The funeral of the child Amr Khaled Al-Khamour, who succumbed to his bullet wounds from the occupation in Dheisheh refugee camp in Bethlehem. pic.twitter.com/B4QNnzg4DO — The Reality Of Palestine (@TheRealityOfPa1) January 16, 2023

Clashes and tensions between the Israeli soldiers and the Palestinians occur almost daily as the Israeli army storms cities, towns, and villages in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

Palestinian officials had warned of the Israeli escalation of killing Palestinians, mainly after the formation of the new Israeli government headed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, which is the most right-wing in Israel's history.