News > World

Israeli Forces Kill Another Palestinian Teen in the West Bank

    A sad farewell to Mahmoud Majed Aidi, Feb. 14, 2023. | Photo: Twitter/ @PalestineRespon

Published 14 February 2023 (3 hours 10 minutes ago)
This incident occur amid a major escalation of violence in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, which has left 48 Palestinians killed since the beginning of 2023.

On Tuesday morning, the Israeli occupation forces raided a refugee camp in the northern West Bank, where they killed a 17-year-old boy.

Israel Bombarded the Gaza Strip Again

"Mahmoud Majed Aidi died of severe head injuries caused by Israeli occupation gunfire in the Al Faraa refugee camp," the Palestinian Health Ministry confirmed, adding that the young man was taken to a hospital.

The Israeli Army admitted Al-Aidi's death but presented it as a case of a "Palestinian suspect" who approached soldiers with an explosive device.

Earlier this morning, the Israeli army carried out raids in other parts of the West Bank, where it arrested 23 Palestinians and confiscated weapons.

"The Israeli soldiers also stormed the house of a 45-year-resident and arrested him, while an army dog attacked his son and bit him in the leg during the same raid," Quds News Network reported.

These incidents occur amid a major escalation of violence in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, which has left 48 Palestinians killed since the beginning of 2023.

On Monday, another Palestinian was shot dead by Israeli occupation forces during a raid in Nablus. Previously, Israel shelled the Gaza Strip allegedly to destroy facilities of the Islamist Hamas movement.

EFE - Quds
by teleSUR/ JF
