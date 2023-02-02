224 Palestinians Killed by Israeli Forces in 2022

The Jenin governorate in the northern West Bank recorded the highest number of fatalities, at 57.

The Palestinian Health Ministry reported Thursday that 224 Palestinians, including 53 children and 17 women, were killed by Israeli forces last year.

According to the Ministry's annual report, of the total number of Palestinians killed by the Israeli army and settlers in 2022, 171 were in East Jerusalem and 53 in the Gaza Strip.

The deadliest months were August, October, April, and November, with 59, 31, 23, and 20 deaths respectively, according to the Ministry's report, which indicated that the Jenin governorate in the northern West Bank had the highest number of fatalities, at 57.

As for injuries, the Ministry reported a total of 10 587 Palestinians injured by Israeli forces last year. August, October, and April recorded the highest numbers: 589, 274, and 203 respectively.

Forty-five percent of the injuries were due to live bullets, according to the report, which notes that 38 percent were to the upper body, demonstrating deliberate intent to kill or cause serious injury.

In this regard, the Health Ministry added that approximately four out of every ten live gunshot victims were under 18 years old.

April and October were also the months with the most attacks on patients, physicians, and healthcare facilities, with 177 in 2022, said the report.