Russia, Egypt Hope To Revive Palestinian-Israeli Talks: Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Tuesday that both Russia and Egypt agreed on the importance of resuming negotiations between Palestine and Israel.

"We are seriously concerned about the negative ... development of the situation in the zone of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict," Lavrov said during a press conference with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry in Moscow.

Both sides confirmed the need for a swift revival of negotiations between Palestine and Israel, Lavrov said, adding that such talks would aim to resolve key final status issues and help achieve a comprehensive settlement based on a universally recognized international legal framework.

Lavrov stressed the importance of resuming work within the international quartet of Middle East mediators, adding that it is important for the quartet, composed of the United Nations, Russia, the European Union and the United States, to work in close coordination with any of the Arab states.

He noted however that there was currently not much progress in this direction.

The Egyptian foreign minister also pointed to the importance of a speedy settlement, and the need to intensify international mediation efforts, including through work within the international quartet.