    • Live
    • Audio Only
  • google plus
  • facebook
  • twitter
News > Palestine

Israel Bombarded the Gaza Strip Again

  • Image of the Israeli bombardment of Gaza, Feb. 13, 2023.

    Image of the Israeli bombardment of Gaza, Feb. 13, 2023. | Photo: Twitter/ @AmRaadPSF

Published 13 February 2023 (1 hours 57 minutes ago)
Opinion

Palestine authorities also reported that a 21-year-old men was shot to death by occupying Israeli forces during a raid on Nablus.

On Monday, Israeli F-16 jets launched a series of airstrikes against various sites in Gaza in an operation supposedly aimed at destroying the facilities of the Islamist Hamas movement.

RELATED:

Palestinians Condemn Killing of 17-Yo Teen in West Bank

Palestinian militias responded to the attack by the occupying forces by launching four rockets from the coastal enclave.

On Monday, the Palestine Health Ministry also reported that a 21-year-old men, Amir Ihab Bustami, was shot to death by occupying Israeli forces during a military raid on Nablus. News agency WAFA reported that seven people were also injured during the raid.

Since last year, the wave of Israeli violence against Palestinians has involved almost daily Israeli raids and an increase in attacks against Palestinians by Jewish settlers

Israel justified what happened by stating that the military operation was aimed at arresting those suspected of carrying out an armed attack in October 2022, when one of the members of the occupation forces died.

An Israeli army spokesman reported the arrest of Obkamel Guri, Asama Tuille, and three other Palestinians, who were found in an apartment where they were allegedly hiding.

The exchange of fire with Israeli troops comes amid a major escalation of violence in which 47 Palestinians have been killed so far this year.

Tags

Israel State terrorism Palestine Human rights

EFE - WAFA
by teleSUR/ JF
Comment
0
Comments
Post with no comments.