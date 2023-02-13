Israel Bombarded the Gaza Strip Again

Palestine authorities also reported that a 21-year-old men was shot to death by occupying Israeli forces during a raid on Nablus.

On Monday, Israeli F-16 jets launched a series of airstrikes against various sites in Gaza in an operation supposedly aimed at destroying the facilities of the Islamist Hamas movement.

Palestinian militias responded to the attack by the occupying forces by launching four rockets from the coastal enclave.

On Monday, the Palestine Health Ministry also reported that a 21-year-old men, Amir Ihab Bustami, was shot to death by occupying Israeli forces during a military raid on Nablus. News agency WAFA reported that seven people were also injured during the raid.

Since last year, the wave of Israeli violence against Palestinians has involved almost daily Israeli raids and an increase in attacks against Palestinians by Jewish settlers

Gaza & Palestine is the world's blind spot. Shame on those who divert their eyes



The result of Israeli air strikes on Gaza overnight



Owner says they hit his seafront wedding hall complex, which is near a military site. pic.twitter.com/jBJuUu193R

#Israel #Gaza #Palestine — Jerry Hicks (@JerryHicksUnite) February 13, 2023

Israel justified what happened by stating that the military operation was aimed at arresting those suspected of carrying out an armed attack in October 2022, when one of the members of the occupation forces died.

An Israeli army spokesman reported the arrest of Obkamel Guri, Asama Tuille, and three other Palestinians, who were found in an apartment where they were allegedly hiding.

The exchange of fire with Israeli troops comes amid a major escalation of violence in which 47 Palestinians have been killed so far this year.