Palestinians Condemn Killing of 17-Yo Teen in West Bank

The Israeli occupation forces have killed six Palestinians over the last 24 hours.

On Tuesday, the Palestinian Health Ministry condemned the death of Hamza Al-Ashqar, a 17-year-old teenager, who was killed by Israeli soldiers in the city of Nablus.

An Israeli army force stormed Nablus and clashed with stone-throwers. Al-Ashqar was critically wounded and was taken to the hospital. He died of wounds later.

"He was shot in the face by Israeli troops with a 7.62 mm caliber bullet," human rights defender Sarah Wilkinson said, recalling that 11 Palestinian minors have been killed by occupation forces so far this year.

"Over the last 24 hours, the Israeli occupying army has killed six Palestinians," Palestina Hoy outlet specified.

Watch: Family and friends of Hamza Amjad al-Ashqar, 17, bid him a sad farewell. The Palestinian teen was gunned down by Israeli forces who shot him in the face during the assault on the occupied West Bank city of Nablus.



The death of Al-Ashqar came amid growing tension between Israel and the Palestinians in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

The Palestinian Authority and the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) condemned the killing of the teenager, saying the boy's killing would lead to more tension in the region.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said that since January 1, the Israeli army has killed over 40 Palestinians, including a woman and eight children.