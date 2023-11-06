Israeli Forces Kidnap Palestinian Activist Ahed Tamimi

She had been arrested in 2017, when the Israeli occupation forces detained, tortured and murdered several members of her family.

In the early hours of Monday morning, Israeli occupation forces kidnapped Palestinian activist Ahed Tamimi after breaking into her home in Ramallah in the West Bank.

The Zionist soldiers also destroyed the young woman's family home located in the village of Nabi Saleh, northwest of Ramallah.

"More than a week ago, her father, Bassem Tamimi, was also apprehended by Israeli forces as he was attempting to travel to Jordan," Palestine Online recalled.

"The cowardly apartheid regime in Tel Aviv arrested the famous 22 yr old Palestinian activist Ahed Tamimi during a night raid on her home near Ramallah. Israel's 'war on Hamas' seems to include a lot of non-Hamas related Palestinians," journalist Robert Carter commented.



The IOF arrests yet again released prisoner Ahed Tamimi as part of its continuous intimidation and subjugation attempts. pic.twitter.com/kLerYqUA1q — Rania (@umyaznemo) November 6, 2023

"The Tamimi are an example of the fight against the occupation. They have dedicated their lives to achieving a free Palestine. All my love for them, we will not stop until we end the occupation and achieve your liberation and the liberation of all the Palestinians kidnapped by this criminal regime," said Manu Pineda, a Spanish MEP from the United Left.

Previously, Tamimi had been arrested in 2017, when the Israeli occupation forces detained, tortured and murdered several members of her family. On that occasion, she was imprisoned in an Israeli prison for eight months, during which she turned 17 years old.

"Jerusalem is ours by right and we are not going to abandon it so easily. History is what indicates who owns Jerusalem, because we are the original inhabitants and Jerusalem was, is and will be the capital of Palestine forever," Tamimi said in a interview with teleSUR in 2018.

“We Palestinians are not against the Jews, we are against Zionism. It's different being a Jew and being a Zionist," she added.