Arab Ministers Meet With Blinken

Arab foreign ministers and a representative of the Palestinian Authority met on Saturday in Amman with U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken.

They discussed “all the repercussions and ways to end this dangerous deterioration that threatens the security of the entire region.” On the day, the position of the Arab states in favor of a cease-fire in the Gaza Strip and the delivery of aid to the besieged enclave was ratified.

The meeting was attended by the foreign ministers of Jordan, Egypt, Qatar, UAE and Saudi Arabia, and the secretary of the Palestine Liberation Organization.

The Jordanian Foreign Ministry said in a statement that "Minister Ayman Al-Safadi, Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman, Egyptian Sameh Shukri, Emirati Abdullah bin Zayed, Saudi Faisal bin Farhan, and Secretary of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization Hussein Al-Sheikh held on Saturday a coordination meeting in the context of their efforts aimed is to stop the Israeli war on Gaza and the humanitarian catastrophe it is causing. "

King of Jordan Receives Arab Foreign Ministers Participating in Amman Meeting

Earlier, Blinken met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. He said the U.S. insists that the conflict not spill over to a second or third front, and called on Israel to take steps to protect civilians in Gaza.

He said Washington is willing to facilitate humanitarian aid to civilians, while affirming that a cease-fire will allow Hamas to regroup and attack Israel.

Blinken also noted that Washington believes the only way to resolve this crisis is a two-state solution: Israeli and Palestinian.The U.S. Secretary of State also held a meeting with Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani in Amman. Doha is playing the role of regional mediator in the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict.