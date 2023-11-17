Israeli Attacks on Gaza Cause More Civilian Casualties

Official records show that the fuel crisis led to the total disruption of fixed and mobile communications and Internet services, increasing difficulties for ambulance and rescue teams, journalists and the media.

On Friday, Israeli shelling of several areas in the Gaza Strip caused numerous deaths and injuries, as the humanitarian crisis worsened after 42 days of attacks and blockade.

The official Wafa news agency reported the death of an undetermined number of Palestinians in the city of Rafah, south of the coastal enclave, due to bombs.

Official reports show that aircraft also raided the Gaza City neighborhood of Sheikh Radwan.

In addition, the north of the Strip came under heavy Israeli shelling early this morning, while artillery fired shells into the neighborhoods of Al-Tuffah and Al-Shujaiya and Jaffa Street in Gaza City, Wafa said.

Furthermore, in the southern town of Khan Yunis, at least 10 civilians were killed after a house in the Al-Qarara area came under fire.

More than 20 Palestinian patients die at Gaza’s al-Shifa Hospital as Israeli forces continue to raid the medical facility, according to Gaza's health ministry. https://t.co/SR1NQkO60P — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) November 17, 2023

In this context, health authorities in the territory warned that all hospitals in the northern region of the enclave are out of service due to the lack of medicines and electricity, caused by the total blockade imposed by Israel.

For its part, the World Food Program warned that only 10 percent of the necessary food supplies are entering the territory, so people face "the immediate possibility of starvation."

According to official data, since the beginning of the current cycle of violence on October 7, more than 11,500 Palestinians have lost their lives in Gaza as a result of Israeli aggression and another 29,000 have been injured.