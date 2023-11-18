Concert In Havana for The Peace Of Palestine

The obelisk of the Jose Marti Memorial turned on its lights for Palestine

Last night a concert took place in the Revolution Square to claim for peace in Palestine and the end to the genocide practices of the Zionist government of Israel.

In the event were the Cuban president Miguel Diaz-Canel Bernudez, the Cuban Prime Minister, Manuel Marrro Cruz, and Akram Samhan, the Embassador of Arabic nation in Havana and other political personalities of the Island.

The obelisk of the Jose Marti Memorial was illuminated with the flags of Cuba and Palestine, and several personalities of Cuban culture assisted to the “cantata”. Also were present the Palestinians Medicine studients in Cuba.

"President Diaz-Canel meets now [on November 17] at the Palace of the Revolution with 144 young people from Palestine who are studying Medicine in Cuba, 53 of them were born in the Gaza Strip, where Israel today commits an unprecedented genocide" , highlights the Presidency of Cuba in the social network.

Other countries and governments have raised its voices in support to the Palestinian people. In the begining of the scalation the last October the 7, Bolivia's government cuted off all its diplomatical ties with israel.

In the last month, the Health Ministry of Palestine have reported more than 12 500 deads, major part of the victims children and women. And Cuba have always defended the Palestinian right to the peace and freedom.