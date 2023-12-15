Israeli Bombing Kills 85 Palestinian Athletes

The Zionist state threatens to continue its offensive despite international calls for a ceasefire.

The Palestinian Football Association (PFA) reported that Israeli bombings in Gaza have caused the death of 85 Palestinian athletes so far, including 55 soccer players and 30 athletes from other sports disciplines.

The PFA assured that Israel's occupation forces are indiscriminately attacking Palestinian citizens in sports facilities. The attacks have focused on Palestinian soccer clubs, referees, and players.

Among the Palestinian athletes killed by Israeli bombings are 18 underage players and 37 young people. Additionally, at least three footballers have been arrested.

The PFA also reported that nine sports facilities have been destroyed since October 7, four of which are in the West Bank and five in Gaza.

Palestinian photographer Belal Khaled shares his Journey: From World Cup Joy to Capturing Gaza's Grief.



Khaled was in Qatar covering the World Cup matches a year ago, with the same lens and camera that he carries today.



He was capturing cries of encouragement, tears of loss,… pic.twitter.com/16LMoQXzr3 — PALESTINE ONLINE ���� (@OnlinePalEng) December 8, 2023

Meanwhile, the Zionist state threatens to continue its offensive despite international calls for a ceasefire.

On Thursday, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant told U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan that his country will continue its military offensive in Gaza.

He said that the war against Hamas "will require a long period -- it will last more than several months."