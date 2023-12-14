There Will Be Peace When We Achieve the Goals: Putin

"Financial, economic, and technological sovereignty is the future of all countries," the Russian president said.

During the television program "Direct Line", President Vladimir Putin emphasized that Russia has achieved economic growth despite all the aggressions and blockades imposed by the United States and its allies.

"The Russian economy has a sufficient safety margin not only to feel secure but also to progress. Public external debt decreased from US$46 billion to US$32 billion. Unemployment stands at 2.9 percent, which has never happened in the country's history," he said.

"Manufacturing production grew at an annual rate of 5.7 percent. Unfortunately, however, inflation also increased to 7.5 percent," Putin added, highlighting that citizens' minimum incomes will increase starting the first quarter of 2024.

"Real wages in the Russian Federation will increase by approximately 8 percent at the end of the year... Starting January 1st, the minimum wage in Russia will increase by 18 percent."

Regarding the military operation, Putin assured that Russian forces have destroyed hundreds of tanks and other military equipment sent by the United States and its allies to Ukraine.

He ratified that the "demilitarization of Ukraine is imminent" as the country "produces nothing and relies on gifts from the West."

"There will be peace when we achieve our goals at the Northern Military District, namely, denazification and demilitarization," he emphasized, defining the armed conflict as a tragedy similar to a civil conflict since "Russians and Ukrainians are basically one people."

When the objectives set by the Kremlin are achieved, diplomatic relations with the European Union and other Western countries could even be normalized.

"It does not depend solely on us. We are not the ones ruining the relationships; they are the ones damaging the relationships with us," he said, highlighting that the imperialistic policies of the United States affect not only Russia but all countries.

"The existence of Russia without sovereignty is impossible. Financial, economic, and technological sovereignty is the future of all countries," Putin said, reaffirming that ensuring his country's sovereignty is his priority.

Regarding Palestine, Putin said that people in Gaza are living in an unjust situation and urged Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to raise his voice and exercise leadership to improve the situation in the territories occupied by Israel.

The Russian leader also mentioned the prevailing hypocrisy in a world where hegemonic media demonize the Russian military operation in Ukraine but maintain a complicit silence about what is happening in Palestine.

"Look at the special military operation and what is happening in Gaza. There is a difference. There is nothing similar to that in Ukraine," Putin said and announced that Russia will build a hospital in Gaza to provide assistance to the Palestinians.