Israeli Forces Murder 7 Palestinians in Siege to Yenin

On Wednesday, the Israeli occupation forces carried out incursions for the second consecutive day in Jenin, a city located in the northern region of the West Bank. These operations resulted in the death of seven Palestinians and left several others injured.

Local media reported clashes between Palestinian youth and the occupation forces in the eastern area of the capital of the Jenin governorate.

Besides conducting mass detentions, Zionist troops imposed a total siege on the neighborhood, blocking its entrances with military vehicles and using machinery to destroy urban public infrastructure.

Israeli occupation forces also employed anti-tank rifle grenades to bombard three houses in Jenin and raided other residences before destroying the belongings of their owners.

Two Palestinian patients en route to hospital are bullet-wounded by israeli troops shooting at an ambulance in Jenin | via @thepunisher01 pic.twitter.com/xXfHen6p2V — Sarah Wilkinson (@swilkinsonbc) December 13, 2023

Amidst this situation, the Jenin Education Directorate ordered schools to suspend in-person classes and implement distance learning.

On Wednesday, Israeli occupation forces also demolished a two-apartment house in Susiya, a village south of the city of Yatta in the Hebron governorate.

As is customary in these cases of violence against the Palestinian population, this new Israeli aggression was justified by claiming that the house lacked construction permits.

