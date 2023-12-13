Israel Has Killed 89 Journalists During Attacks on Gaza

In the 22 years leading up to the siege of Gaza, Zionist troops killed 20 journalists. No one has been held accountable for these crimes.

The Palestinian Journalists Syndicate (PJS) denounced that Israeli occupation forces have killed 89 journalists in the Gaza Strip since October 7.

On Wednesday, Abed Alkareem Owda passed away after an Israeli sniper assassinated him in the northern Gaza Strip. Meanwhile, journalist Nermin Qawwas lost her life when occupation forces bombed her residence.

The PJS alleges that Israel targets journalists to prevent the world from knowing the truth about the war crimes its troops commit in Palestinian territory. So far, Israeli occupation forces have killed 18,608 Palestinians and injured 50,594 individuals.

Apart from noting that ten of the slain journalists were women, the PJS pointed out that Israeli bombings also destroyed the headquarters of news agencies. This occurred due to the Zionist practice of deliberately attacking civilians facilities.

BREAKING | Another Journalist Nermin Qawwas was killed in the bombing of her home in Gaza. She was recently working as a trainee with Russia Today.



This brings the total number of journalists killed since the beginning of the aggression up to 88. pic.twitter.com/kq1MG0yPK3 — TIMES OF GAZA (@Timesofgaza) December 13, 2023

Among the slain reporters are also two Lebanese journalists, Farah Omar and Rabih Al Maamari, from the Al Mayadeen channel.

According to the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), Israeli forces exhibit a pattern of using lethal force against journalists.

In the 22 years leading up to the siege of Gaza, Zionist troops killed 20 journalists, 13 of whom clearly identified as reporters with distinct credentials. No one has been held accountable for these crimes.

During a meeting in Brussels on Wednesday, representatives of the PJS and the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) urged progressive members of the European Parliament to pressure for a permanent ceasefire and an end to the Zionist siege on Gaza.

Additionally, they requested them to press the International Criminal Court (ICC) to investigate the murders of journalists in Gaza and bring the perpetrators to justice.

An Israeli military jeep tried to deliberately run over Palestinian journalists while they were covering the events in Jenin. pic.twitter.com/CR1CELnGN5 — PALESTINE ONLINE ���� (@OnlinePalEng) December 12, 2023

At the meeting, PJS President Nasser Abu Baker expressed that his colleagues in Gaza act with courage and heroism in circumstances where they lack water, food, and shelter.

Due to Israeli bombings, many journalists and their families sleep in public places such as streets, schools, and hospitals.

IFJ Secretary Anthony Bellanger rejected Israel's refusal to allow reporters from other countries into Gaza and demanded that communicators not be treated as military targets, as stipulated by international law.

"I just returned from a visit to Palestine and I never imagined that it could be such a hard experience," he said on Dec. 5.

"'In a classical war, I can say that in Syria, in Iraq, in ex-Yugoslavia, we didn’t see this kind of massacre," Bellanger added.